Police cruiser hit, officer taken to hospital

A Village of Walbridge police officer is recovering after being hit by a suspected drunk driver.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Bowling Green post says it happened on East Perry and Dixon streets in Walbridge Monday night.

Troopers investigating the crash say the cruiser was stopped with its flashers on when 36-year-old Bruce Biery slammed into it. Troopers say Biery has been drinking.

The officer was taken to St. Charles Hospital for minor injuries.

Biery remained behind bars Tuesday afternoon.

