Water main break in central Toledo shuts down roadway, boil advisory issued

By Tegan Wilkinson, Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A water main break shut down part of the roadway in central Toledo Tuesday. 

It happened just before 4 a.m. at City Park Avenue and Dorr Street. 

City Park Avenue was temporarily shut down. 

When crews arrived to the scene they found a break in an eight inch water line that was installed back in 1979.

The water line services a McDonalds and Family Dollar on Dorr Street.

It only took an hour for crews to repair the broken water line.

A boil advisory has been issued for Dorr Street from City Park Avenue to Collingwood Avenue until Friday, July 22.

