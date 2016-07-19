Water main break in central Toledo shuts down roadway, boil advisory issued

A water main break shut down part of the roadway in central Toledo Tuesday.

It happened just before 4 a.m. at City Park Avenue and Dorr Street.

City Park Avenue was temporarily shut down.

When crews arrived to the scene they found a break in an eight inch water line that was installed back in 1979.

The water line services a McDonalds and Family Dollar on Dorr Street.

It only took an hour for crews to repair the broken water line.

A boil advisory has been issued for Dorr Street from City Park Avenue to Collingwood Avenue until Friday, July 22.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.