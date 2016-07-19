Apartment worker arrested, charged with stealing $14K

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

A Toledo man was arrested Monday after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in money and tools from an apartment complex where he worked.

Todd M. Struck, 43, is charged with one count of theft.

According to reports obtained by WTOL, Struck is accused of stealing approximately $14,415 from Leparc Apartments on Sylvania Avenue over a period of time between June 15, 2015 and Jan. 2, 2016.

Police say the thefts involved rent deposits, application fees, and tools such as a paint sprayer estimated at $700.

It’s not clear if Struck will face any additional charges.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.