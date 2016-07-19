Apartment worker arrested, charged with stealing $14K - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo man was arrested Monday after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in money and tools from an apartment complex where he worked.

Todd M. Struck, 43, is charged with one count of theft. 

According to reports obtained by WTOL, Struck is accused of stealing approximately $14,415 from Leparc Apartments on Sylvania Avenue over a period of time between June 15, 2015 and Jan. 2, 2016.

Police say the thefts involved rent deposits, application fees, and tools such as a paint sprayer estimated at $700.

It’s not clear if Struck will face any additional charges.

