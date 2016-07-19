Man arrested after shovel assault investigation - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man arrested after shovel assault investigation

Nicholas Kellison, 51 (Source: Lucas County Jail) Nicholas Kellison, 51 (Source: Lucas County Jail)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police have arrested a man following an assault that occurred on the city’s east side in 2015.

Nicholas Kellison, 51, is charged with one count of felonious assault surround the Nov. 7, 2015 incident that occurred at a home on the 1600 block of Denver Avenue.

Police say Gregory Heebsch identified Kellison as the man who struck him with a shovel in the head.  The victim says it fractured his skull and caused bleeding on his brain, which resulted in permanent disability.

It’s not known what led up to the attack.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly