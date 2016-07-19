Man arrested, charged with raping a woman in north Toledo

A man was arrested Monday after being accused of raping a woman in a north Toledo home.

Police say Conroy Holgate, 37, raped a woman inside a home on the 300 block of Moss street in north Toledo.

The victim told police she was able to fight Holgate off and escape.

It is unknown if the two knew each other.

Holgate is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Toledo Municipal Court.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.