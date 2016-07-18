Police review board up and running

Narvaez will be one of 13 people on the citizens review board for TPD. (Source: WTOL)

Complaints against the Toledo Police Department are now able to be reviewed by regular citizens.

Chief George Kral, TPD, says the city has been without a civilian review board for about a year and that it's important to get the board up and running for

transparency and community relations.

Several people were appointed and Toledo City Council approved the list.



Alfonso Narvaez,one of 13 people who will make up the police review board,

"I think it builds a relationship between the community and the police, and I think it builds a stable relationship between them," said Narvaez.

Chief Kral says complaints against officers are investigated by internal affairs. If someone is unhappy with the outcome of that investigation, the civilian review board can take a look at the situation and make their suggestions.

Narvaez says he hopes those suggestions are taken seriously.

"Obviously we would like to make a change, but we'll offer our suggestions and it's up to the city leaders to take responsibility and listen to those suggestions," said Narvaez.



The board includes members from each of Toledo's six districts, an attorney, and three people with a background in law enforcement, but not actively working for Toledo police.

The board also includes a member of the NAACP and a member of the Hispanic community.

Narvaez says it's good to include diversity in the board.

"Especially because the city of Toledo is a diverse city," said Narvaez. "We have different neighborhoods, different types of communities surround the city

of Toledo, so I think it's very beneficial."

Narvaez says Chief Kral has been a great leader for Toledo, saying the chief has done a lot of good with community programs like Coffee with Cops and Police in the Park.

