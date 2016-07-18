Ohio leaders, delegates make the case for Republican leadership in the White House

The Ohio GOP delegation started off with a breakfast Monday morning. Republican heavy hitters told delegates Ohio is the quintessential swing state. It's critical to win Ohio and to win Senator Rob Portman's Senate seat.

Mark Waggoner, Republican honorary delegate, said having a Republican in the White House is the goal.

"I think we need to remind people in Ohio the Clintons come with a lot of baggage. I'm not certain that's the right person to have in the White House," he said. "I think a Republican, regardless of who it is, is a much better alternative than Hillary Clinton."

Ohio leaders and delegates say they're working hard this week to do what they came here to do and that's get a Republican in the White House and bring a fractured party of establishment and blue-collar Republicans together.

"People aren't accepting the status quo, people don't want the same old trick," said David Kissinger, Republican honorary delegate. "There's a shift from the chronic politician to someone who has new and innovative ideas and Donald Trump and everyone on the Republican side have the ability to represent that."

Speaker of the Ohio House, Cliff Rosenberger says a grassroots movement is going to pave the way for Republican leadership in Ohio.

"I've got a heck of a grassroots organization," he said. "We have 65 members of the Ohio house that are out telling stories... You're going to see it through a grassroots movement. And that message is going to resonate because whether it's from the courthouse, to the state, to the White House, Republican leadership matters. And I think Ohio is a great example of that."

If there's going to be trouble for this convention this week, it seems certain that would now come from outside the arena.

With Monday night's emphasis on safety, American foreign policy, and the appearance of Donald and Melania Trump, things seem to have come a long way from an effort late today to force a roll call vote of the states to change the rules of the convention binding delegates to candidates.

The Never Trump movement got a voice vote which it lost and asked for a roll call vote, which it never got.

Huge rift, serious chasm, or something else for the Trump camp?

Stay tuned for more live coverage of the RNC on WTOL.

