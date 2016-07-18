Republican women of Ohio say Trump has work to do for female vote

Donald Trump will introduce his family at the RNC in Cleveland Monday. (Source: WOIO)

Donald Trump will be introducing his wife, Melanie, at the Republican National Convention Monday as well as other family members - six in total.

None of this is by accident; Trump needs to make inroads with women voters.

Betty Montgomery, Republican from Ohio, says Trump has some work to do to polish his approach tonight.

"Donald Trump's gonna have to show more discipline and more respect for the people he talks about. The language he uses is very divisive and while that may work for a reality show... it doesn't work for... We're grown-ups and we're doing really grown-up work here. So I think he's gonna have to show some more maturity behind the podium," she said.

Sandy Barber, Republican from Fulton County, Ohio, says Trump should acknowledge what women have to offer in the political sphere.

"I know he needs to embrace women and what we bring into the political life. We have a lot of women who are very qualified and have run for office and I think sometimes he slips and says things that he shouldn't," she said.

