Teen convicted in stabbing death of ex-girlfriend, brother awaits sentencing

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

A convicted Toledo teen awaits sentencing in the deaths of his ex-girlfriend and her brother.

17-year-old Devonte Brown’s sentencing was continued to later in the week during court on Monday.

Back in August 2015, 16-year-old Joselyn Jones, her 14-year-old brother Johnny Jones, and mother Josie Thomas were all stabbed by Brown.

Joselyn, Brown’s ex-girlfriend, was also raped by the teen. She and her brother Johnny died from their stab wounds.

Brown is convicted of two counts of aggravated murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of rape, and one count of kidnapping.

A source within the Lucas County Courts says the judge is taking precautions in the sentencing of Brown because he is a juvenile.

Due to rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court, a juvenile cannot be sentenced to life in prison.

Brown was 16-years-old during the time of the murders.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.