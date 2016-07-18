Teen convicted in stabbing death of ex-girlfriend, brother await - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Teen convicted in stabbing death of ex-girlfriend, brother awaits sentencing

By Steven Jackson, Reporter
A convicted Toledo teen awaits sentencing in the deaths of his ex-girlfriend and her brother

17-year-old Devonte Brown’s sentencing was continued to later in the week during court on Monday. 

Back in August 2015, 16-year-old Joselyn Jones, her 14-year-old brother Johnny Jones, and mother Josie Thomas were all stabbed by Brown. 

Joselyn, Brown’s ex-girlfriend, was also raped by the teen. She and her brother Johnny died from their stab wounds

Brown is convicted of two counts of aggravated murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of rape, and one count of kidnapping. 

A source within the Lucas County Courts says the judge is taking precautions in the sentencing of Brown because he is a juvenile. 

Due to rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court, a juvenile cannot be sentenced to life in prison. 

Brown was 16-years-old during the time of the murders.

