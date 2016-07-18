New healthcare method dissolves, promotes long-term health for patients

Heart disease affects millions of people across the country and here in Toledo a new method is being used to unclog arteries.

It’s a new breakthrough in healthcare as Doctors at Mercy St. Vincent Hospital are using a new tool to fight against heart disease.

Mercy St. Vincent is the second hospital in the state to use the new stents.

Absorb is the name of the stents, which dissolve in a patient’s body after three years.

The common practice is a permanent metal stent which goes into a clogged artery to restore blood flow and promote healing.

Absorb will do the same thing, but is expected to be better for the long-term health of the patient.

“Due to my heart disease it will help a lot because in two years if it gets blocked again that stent is gone and it gives them a chance to go back in and unblock the blockage,” said Tonia Wallace, a heart disease patient.

The new stent has been around for three years under study and was approved by the FDA for usage.

