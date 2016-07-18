Air Show books tentative future schedule in Toledo

The Toledo Air Show drew a crowd of over 50,000 people and raised over $500,000. (Source: WTOL)

The Air Show at the Toledo Express Airport will be back again soon.

A spokesperson said the crowd was over 50,000 - surpassing their estimated audience of 30,000 - 40,000.

In addition, the show raised over $500,000.

A large portion of this is supposedly going to charity.

With such a large following, it is no wonder that the show is booking a tentative schedule of every other year in Toledo.

If you missed the show last weekend, you can see it in 2018.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.