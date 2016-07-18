Coalition wants landlords to make housing lead free for kids

Rob Cole is an attorney who is leading the effort to make housing in Toledo lead free. (Source: WTOL)

The Toledo Lead Poisoning Coalition gathered Monday to address the issue of an estimated 3,400 children in the city living with lead poisoning.

“Every school that we have been invited to screen, we have found kids with lead exposure,” Kathleen Ahonen, nurse practitioner said.

According to the coalition, many of these children are getting lead poisoning from their homes - something the group is hoping to change with a city wide ordinance.

Ahonen said kids with elevated lead levels in their blood suffer long-term consequences.

“They have difficulty in the classroom, they have difficulty paying attention, they have difficulty sitting still... They have all those kinds of inattentive behaviors,” she said.

The coalition believes lead poisoning is entirely preventable.

Robert Cole is a local attorney leading the effort.

"Any amount of lead is too much,” Cole said.

Most of the kids exposed to lead live in low-income housing, old buildings with lead paint. Cole said these children don't even have to ingest it because they are being exposed to it from breathing in lead-tainted dust.

The proposed ordinance introduces a solution - requiring landlords to address the issue of lead paint and dust in rental units - something the coalition says is not costly to the landlord.

"Requiring rental property owners to provide lead-safe rental property, and if we do that, you're going to see a significant reduction in the number of children who are lead poisoned," Cole said. “The average cost of compliance for what we're asking landlords to do is anywhere from a few hundred dollars to $1,500.”

Toledo City Council will vote on whether to approve the ordinance in the coming weeks, and if approved, landlords would have one year to comply with the new rules.

"As a community we have this and we need to address it,” Ahonen said



