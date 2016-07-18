OSHP teams up for week-long distracted driving blitz

It’s always a good idea to put your phone down when driving behind the wheel.

This week the Ohio State Highway Patrol is teaming up with troopers from five other states in a blitz against texting and surfing the web on your phone while driving.

Troopers say these bad habits contribute to a large percentage of the crashes in Northwest Ohio, especially with all of the road construction going on.

“It seems to be, especially with the younger generation, the texting, they're on social media. Some people are even recording while they're driving. Every time I think we've seen it all something new happens so that is absolutely a major concern for us,” said SGT. Nate Henn.

The campaign runs through Saturday night, just before midnight.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.