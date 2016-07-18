OSHP: Bowling Green Post confiscates large amounts of cocaine, h - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

OSHP: Bowling Green Post confiscates large amounts of cocaine, heroin

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) -

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a 20 percent increase in drug arrests in Bowling Green since 2015. 

The report was based on arrests between January and June where 7,493 arrests were made by troopers looking for possible indicators of criminal activity at traffic stops.

"Many felonies that occur in our state will at some point involve our highways," said Lt. William Bowers, Bowling Green Post Commander. "That means troopers have an opportunity to stop a crime by looking for criminal indicators during traffic stops"

OSHP reminds motorists to report any suspicious activity or impaired driving by calling # 677. 

According to the report, 13.2 pounds - 6 kilos - of cocaine was seized at a Madison County traffic stop in the first 6 months of 2016.

In total, OSHP has seized 885,000 grams of marijuana and 53,000 grams of heroin between January and June.

