Tornado drought ties for longest twister-free streak since 1950s

Cities like Cloverdale, Jerry City, North Baltimore and Oregon without a doubt haven't forgot about the tornadoes that touched down on Nov 17, 2013.

The First Alert Weather team was able to give a seven-day warning of severe weather that day. But little did the First Alert Weather team know at the time, it would be over two and a half years before another Tornado touched down.

It's been 33 months since a tornado touched down in our viewing area, which ties it for the longest twister-free streak since accurate records began in the 1950s.

As of Monday our forecast includes the chances for scattered strong storms by the upcoming weekend, but these storms typically feature more straight line winds than tornadoes.

A First Alert Day has been issued for Saturday for the threat of hot summer heat and strong storms.

