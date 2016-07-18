TPD: Suspicious package discovered as diaper bag

Sylvania police reported a suspicious package on Monday and closed Maplewood Avenue from Main Street to the railroad tracks - including Sylvania's City Offices and police department.

According to a dispatcher, the package was discovered just before 2 p.m.

After assistance from the Toledo Police Bomb Squad, the suspicious package was discovered to be a diaper bag,

No evacuations were ordered.

