Ohio man arrested for trafficking cocaine in undercover operation

An Ohio man is behind bars for trafficking cocaine after a 24-month undercover operation by the Multi Area Narcotics Task Force.

Orlando Perez Jr., 27, was arrested Saturday, July 16, for trafficking cocaine (a first degree felony) during a traffic stop on Ottawa Avenue in Defiance, after the purchase of 276 grams of suspected cocaine by undercover agents. 

A subsequent search of Perez's vehicle also produced a small amount of marijuana and a large amount of cash. 

Perez is currently being held at the Putnam County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court Monday, July 18. 

Agents also executed a search warrant at Perez's resident on SR 111, where they recovered items associated with packaging and distributing cocaine. Authorities believe additional charges will be presented to the Defiance County Grand Jury. 

Assisting the MAN Unit was the DEA, Toledo Division, Defiance Police Department, Defiance County Sheriff's Office K-9, Paulding County Sheriff's Office and K-9 and the Defiance County Prosecutor's Office.  

