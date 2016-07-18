NY man arrested for possession of marijuana, edibles during traf - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

NY man arrested for possession of marijuana, edibles during traffic stop in Lucas Co.

A New York man is now behind bars after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized marijuana and THC edibles during a traffic stop in Lucas County. 

Troopers stopped a 2011 Cadillac Escalade for speeding on eastbound I-80 near milepost 49 in Lucas County just before 1 a.m. on July 11. 

Assaad Gergesm, 47, of New York was driving on a suspended license. 

Police conducted a search of the vehicle and a black garbage bag was found with four vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana. 

Troopers also found a suitcase filled with THC hard candies, chewables, and other marijuana packages worth a street value of $22,500. 

Gergesm was arrested and charged with third-degree felony possession of marijuana and trafficking in drugs. 

