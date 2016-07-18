US Marshals look for suspect in shooting of 2-year-old

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of JeJuan Burns.

Burns, 19, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Cleveland Police Department for felonious assault. He is a suspect in the Friday evening shooting that left a 2-year-old child, Alaya Brown, shot in the wrist and head. The shooting occurred in the 4100 block of East 146th St. in Cleveland.

Burns is 5’11”, 215 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. U.S. Marshals say he also goes by the names “JuJu B” and “JB.” His last known address was in the area of Lee Rd. and Miles Ave. on Cleveland’s east side. Burns should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information in reference to JeJuan Burns, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411). Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.



