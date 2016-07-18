US Marshals look for suspect in shooting of 2-year-old - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

US Marshals look for suspect in shooting of 2-year-old

JeJuan Burns
Alaya Brown, 2
CLEVELAND (WTOL) -

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of JeJuan Burns. 

Burns, 19, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Cleveland Police Department for felonious assault. He is a suspect in the Friday evening shooting that left a 2-year-old child, Alaya Brown, shot in the wrist and head. The shooting occurred in the 4100 block of East 146th St. in Cleveland. 

Burns is 5’11”, 215 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. U.S. Marshals say he also goes by the names “JuJu B” and “JB.”  His last known address was in the area of Lee Rd. and Miles Ave. on Cleveland’s east side. Burns should be considered armed and dangerous.  

If you have any information in reference to JeJuan Burns, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411). Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available. 

