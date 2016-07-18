NW Ohio delegates gather for day one of RNC

All eyes are on Cleveland for the Republican National Convention this week. Day one of the convention has started and delegates from Northwest Ohio are gathering to ramp up support for a Republican to win the White House.

WTOL’s Melissa Andrews was at the Ohio delegation breakfast Monday morning, where no one mentioned presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump’s name during the event.

From Treasurer Josh Mandel to Arkansas Senator Tim Cotton, Republican Bernie Kosar and Australian Ambassador to the U.S. Joe Hockey, the theme is to keep presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton out of the White House and getting a Republican in.

All 66 Ohio delegates are pledged to Governor John Kasich who won the Ohio Primary.

Kasich is catching backlash for skipping the convention. Monday morning, Trump’s Campaign Manager says it’s a mistake to not endorse Trump and his decision to skip the convention is hurting Senator Rob Portman’s senate re-election campaign.

Treasurer Mandel and Meghan Gallagher, Ohio delegate from the 9th district said they would like Kasich to get on board with the nominee, but avoided saying Trump’s name.

“I hope he does. I respect him and he'll make his decision on some time table and I respect that process,” said Mandel. "I supported Marco Rubio for pres. He didn't make it but when he dropped out I had a lot of journalists and neighbors here in Ohio asking me if I would support whoever the eventual republican nominee is and I said yes absolutely and that's what I’ve been doing is to help not only top of the ticket but help senator Portman and help republicans running throughout the state of Ohio.”

A John Kasich event is scheduled for later in the week at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Overall, top ticket support continues to come in from other popular Republicans.

Stay with WTOL for continuing coverage from the Republican National Convention all week.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.