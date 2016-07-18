Toledo Police Chief calls for peace amid shooting deaths of Bato - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo Police Chief calls for peace amid shooting deaths of Baton Rouge officers

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo's top cop is responding to the shooting deaths of the Baton Rouge police officers. 

In a statement issued this weekend, Chief George Kral called for peace: 

Locally, Kral is urging Toledoans to "resist the urge to resort to violence" in order to make a positive change in Toledo. 

What other law enforcement around our area are saying here. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly