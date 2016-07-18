Toledo police look for two alleged beer thieves - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police look for two alleged beer thieves

Toledo police are on the hunt for two alleged thieves. 

According to police, the two people pictured walked into a carryout on Manhattan Boulevard and stole a case of beer. 

Police say one of them hit the clerk several times when he tried to get the beer back. 

Both suspects then left in what was described as an older dark colored Ford pickup.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111. 

