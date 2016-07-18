5 things to know on day 1 of the RNC

After more than a year of planning, the Republican National Convention is underway in Cleveland.

What you should know on the first day of the GOP convention:

1. What's the weather like?

2. Who's speaking?

MONDAY:

Willie Robertson, CEO of Duck Commander and Buck Commander, star of Duck Dynasty

Governor Rick Perry, Former Governor of Texas

Marcus Luttrell, U.S. Navy SEAL

Scott Baio, actor

Pat Smith, mother of Benghazi victim

Mark Geist, U.S. Marine Corps veteran

John Tiegen, U.S. Marine Corps veteran

Kent Terry and Kelly Terry-Willis, The Brian Terry Foundation Brian Terry

Antonio Sabato, Jr., actor

Mary Ann Mendoza, Immigration Reform Advocate Mary Ann Mendoza

Sabine Durden, Immigration Reform Advocate

Jamiel Shaw, Immigration Reform Advocate

U.S. Representative Michael McCaul (TX-10)

David Clarke, Sheriff of Milwaukee County David Clarke is the sheriff of Milwaukee County, Wisconsin.

U.S. Representative Sean Duffy (WI-7)

Rachel Campos Duffy, The LIBRE Initiative

Darryl Glenn, El Paso County Commissioner

U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas)

Karen Vaughn, Mother of fallen U.S. Navy SEAL

U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions (R-Alabama)

Rudy Giuliani, former Mayor of New York City

Melania Trump

Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, U.S. Army (ret.)

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa)

Jason Beardsley, Concerned Veterans for America

U.S. Representative Ryan Zinke (MT)

3. What's traffic like?

4. Where are the protesters?

5. How do I join the conversation?

