Overnight storms cause damage across the area

Overnight thunderstorms caused damage across the area.

Brint Road was closed near McCord Monday due to a downed tree causing several power outages in the area.

WTOL 11 is told the tree was struck by lightning and came down on some power lines. Right now, Toledo Edison crews are working to restore power to those impacted by the outage.

Closer look at tree struck by lightning in Sylvania. Power still out for people living near Brint and McCord. pic.twitter.com/DpGPBo0Nbe — Maia Belay (@MaiaBelay_WTOL) July 18, 2016

Homeowners tell us that according to the Division of Forestry, the tree is the fifth largest oak tree in the state of Ohio.

We're also told Over The Rainbow Early Learning Center is closed Monday due to the damage.

JUST IN: Over the Rainbow Early Learning on Brint closed until 9 due to power outage. It's right across from tree pic.twitter.com/dEf2ze1ewG — Maia Belay (@MaiaBelay_WTOL) July 18, 2016

The Little Learners Discovery Center at 11445 Sylvania Avenue is also closed due to a power outage.

A portion of a tree in west Toledo hit a house overnight on the 4400 block of Vogel. The homeowner tells WTOL 11 he was in his bedroom at the time the tree fell and had to crawl out from under it to get out. He says he just sold the home.

A portion of a tree hit this house overnight on the 4400 blk. of Vogel in W. Toledo. pic.twitter.com/Hs906zCqet — Joe Stoll (@JoeStollWTOL) July 18, 2016

