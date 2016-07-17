Man arrested after barricading himself in house, threatening police with grenade

Police responded to a domestic violence dispute in Holland Sunday evening that turned into a standoff situation.

Police were called to a home on Columbus Street around 8 p.m. where they found three intoxicated men in the front yard.

At that point, one of the men, William Zuccarell, ran into the home and barricaded himself in the house.

According to Holland Police Chief Bob Reed, Zuccarell claimed to have a grenade and said he wanted to kill officers.

Police negotiators were called and after about 45 minutes they were able to talk him into surrendering.

When police searched the home they were unable to find a grenade.

Police had a hard time getting information from Zuccarell because he is so intoxicated.

He was arraigned in Sylvania Municipal Court Monday. He remains behind bars.

