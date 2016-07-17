Shootout at Lagrange and Manhattan sends man to hospital; two others on the run

One person was shot, and two others are on the run after gunfire erupted on Sunday afternoon at a busy intersection in north Toledo.

Toledo police say a Dodge Magnum was stolen and was being chased by a driver in a Mercedes around 2 p.m.

At the intersection of Lagrange and Manhattan, people in both cars began shooting at one another.

The driver of the Mercedes was shot in the exchange and drove himself to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The stolen Magnum then crashed into a Cadillac.

The people in the Magnum fled on foot.

Police are continuing to investigate.

