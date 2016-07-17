Wood Co. deputy reacts to police murders in Baton Rouge

Deputy Rob Eaton has been a member of the Wood County Sheriff's Road Patrol for 25 years. He's married and has two kids. The police murders in Dallas and now Baton Rouge to him are disgusting and worrisome.

Deputy Eaton says he doesn't approach his job any differently in light of what recently happened. He thinks law enforcement is inherently dangerous. But if you treat people with respect, you'll get that respect back.

"Each and every day we go to work not sure what's going to happen, but that's part of what we do and part of who we are. We're here to serve the public," said Deputy Eaton.

He believes law enforcement has a very good relationship with the public in Northwest Ohio. But they do have to take special precautions even with routine traffic stops.

"Yes, we are stopping you for speeding, but we never know what else has happened. So are we cautions? We have to be," said Deputy Eaton.

He says his family is more concerned about his safety than he is because of news reports and social media.

"They have more concerns because things are being brought to the public's attention more often, seeing it more and more at the same time,'" said Deputy Eaton.

That explains a post-it on Deputy Eaton's dashboard from his wife that reads "Be safe my man in black. I love you."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.