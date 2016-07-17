Lydia Ko wins 2016 Marathon Classic after four-hole playoff

Lydia Ko accepts the trophy for winning her second Marathon Classic (Source: WTOL)

The final round of the Marathon Classic at Highland Meadows in Sylvania certainly lived up to its potential as it took four playoff holes for world number one Lydia Ko to finally shake off two competitors.

Ko won the tournament, beating Mirim Lee and Ariya Jutanugarn after they ran into trouble on the fourth and final playoff hole.

Ko finished with 2 under 69 for the day to close out the tournament at 14 under.

Lydia Ko, Mirim Lee and Ariya Jutanugarn were tied at 14 under with Ko, as Ko teed off on eighteen.

When Ko parred the hole the long playoff battle was all set, (once third round leader Hyo Joo Kim birdied the final hole to finish one back of the leaders.)

Kim finished in fourth place at 13 under.

Toledo-born Stacy Lewis finished in fifth place at 11 under.

All four playoff holes were played on the eighteenth.

Ko is 4-1 in playoffs.

