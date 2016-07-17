Structural problems fixed at Lucas County Job and Family Services building, reopening Monday

The Lucas County Job and Family Services building on Monroe St. will reopen on Monday.

The building has been closed since Wednesday due to a problem with floor tension cables in the lobby area.

Since then shoring posts were added to support the first floor central hallway.

Engineers from the county, city and from StructureTec have assessed the problem and have determined that the building is safe for employees and clients.

All operations will continue at 8:30 a.m. Monday morning.

