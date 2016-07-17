Marathon Classic looks to reach $10 million in giving to charities since event start in 1984

The LGPA Marathon Classic, formerly known as Jamie Farr Owens Corning finishes up the week-long tournament Sunday.

This year the attendance was higher than ever and so was the volunteer team that has supported the tournament since its beginning, 32 years ago.

According to Joe Dietrich, the spectator services chairman, who has volunteered for more than 10 years, there were at least 2,000 volunteers working the event.

“It’s just been great. I enjoy it. You see the comradery from the volunteers, from the staff here, even at Highland Meadows. The folks here, the professionals. It’s just a family atmosphere. Plus it goes to a good cause,” said Dietrich.

More than 20 children’s charities in Southeast Michigan and Northwest Ohio benefit from the event.

Judd Silverman, Tournament Director says the event has raised $9.3 million over the years and they hope to reach their $10 million goal this year. He says the way the tournament players from all over the world interact with the crowd is what sets this tournament a part from others.

“The women do a great job not only inside the ropes playing the game, but outside the ropes. They visit charities. During our “pro ams” they’re great with our sponsors. They sign autographs for the kids. They really go out of their way to do a great job,” said Silverman.

All tournament players will be heading back to their respective homes tonight, which the volunteers have also arranged.

