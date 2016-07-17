RNC: Traffic Changes, Detours and Closures

Big changes and detours on Cleveland-area highways are going into place for the Republican National Convention.

The detours began Friday, July 15 and many will last through Friday, July 22.

Starting at 10 a.m. Monday through 2 a.m. Friday, commercial vehicles will not be allowed on the Innerbelt Bridge.

On Friday, July 15 at 8 p.m., all entrance and exit ramps to East 9th Street off Interstate 90 and I-77 will be closed through Friday, July 22 at 6 a.m.

Here are some of the closures, detours and your suggested alternates for commutes from the Ohio Department of Transportation:

Monday, July 18 at 9:30 a.m. through 2 a.m. Friday, July 22 I-90 east to access the George V. Voinovich Bridge will be CLOSED, Opt for the Alt and use I-490 and I-77

Monday, July 18 at 10 a.m. through 2 a.m. Friday, July 22 Ontario entrance ramp to I-90 westbound will be CLOSED I-90 east and west over the George V. Voinovich Bridge will be restricted to one lane in each direction, Opt for the Alt and use I-490 and I-77

Every night Monday, July 18 through Thursday, July 21 I-71 northbound will CLOSE at I-490 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., Opt for the Alt and use I-490 and I-77 I-77 northbound right lane will close near East 30th Street from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. I-90 east and west over the George V. Voinovich Bridge will be CLOSED from 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Opt for the Alt and use I-490 and I-77

Commercial Vehicles Restrictions All commercial vehicles** are restricted from traveling over the George V. Voinovich Bridge from 10 a.m. Monday, July 18 through 2 a.m. Friday, July 22. Opt for the Alt and use I-490 and I-77



Click the map below for more suggested detours:

To view additional information about city street closures, parking and pedestrian restrictions, please visit the City of Cleveland's information here.

