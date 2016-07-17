RNC: List of Banned Items

The City of Cleveland released a complete list of banned items not allowed inside the Republican National Convention "Event Zone."

Some of these items include paintball guns, swords, fireworks, metal knuckles, nun chucks, weapons or any firearm that is prohibited by the State of Ohio.

The ban also includes containers of bodily fluids and grappling hooks.

Full List of Prohibited Items:

Lumber larger than 2” in width and ¼” thick, including supports for signs

Metal, plastic, or other hard material larger than ¾” thick and 1/8” in wall thickness including pipe and tubing

Any air rifle

Air pistol

Paintball gun

Blasting caps

Switchblade

Automatic knife

Knife having a blade two and one-half (2-1/2) inches in length or longer

Cestus

Billy club

Blackjack

Sword

Saber

Hatchet

Axe

Slingshot

BB gun

Pellet gun

Wrist shot

Blackjack

Metal knuckles

Nun chucks

Mace

Iron buckle

Axe handle

Shovel or other instrumentality used to cause property or personal damage

Any dangerous ordinance, weapon, or firearm that is prohibited by the laws of the State of Ohio

Explosives

Explosive device

Incendiary device

Fireworks and rockets

Sound Amplification Equipment

Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

Containers of bodily fluids

Aerosol cans

Mace, Pepper Spray or other chemical irritant

Umbrellas with metal tips

Any projectile launchers, such as water guns and water cannons

Rope

Chain

Cable

Strapping

Wire

String

Line

Tape or any similar material, in lengths greater than 6’

Glass bottles

Ornaments

Light bulbs

Ceramic vessels

Locks

Padlocks

Bicycle locking devices

Chain locks or similar devices, but not including: an integral component of a conveyance or structure; locks when utilized by the owner of private real property to secure permanent or temporary fencing; or locks attached to a bicycle

Any gas mask or similar device designed to filter all air breathed by the wearer in an attempt to protect the respiratory tract and/or face against irritating or noxious gasses or other materials. This prohibition on gas masks shall not apply to any person wearing a medical oxygen mask that fits over the nose and mouth of the person and provides oxygen from an oxygen tank to the person

Tents

Sleeping bags

Sleeping pads

Mattresses

Cots

Hammocks

Bivy sacks

Stoves

Coolers or ice chests

Backpacks and bags exceeding the size of 18” x 13” x 7”

Lasers

Non-plastic containers, bottles, cans, or thermoses

Ladders

Grappling hooks, sledgehammers, hammers, and crowbars

Canned goods

Tennis balls

Any other item determined by the Chief or Director to be a clear and present danger to the safety of others.

Exceptions:

Persons possessing an item listed above when the person or his/her employer maintains a place of employment within the Event Zone; and, the possession of said item is in the normal course of the person’s licensed business or employment and to be used within place of employment;

Persons possessing an item listed above when the person resides within the Event Zone; and (ii) the possession of said item kept and used within the person’s residence;

Law enforcement personnel or other local, state, or federal government employees possessing a prohibited item in the course of their authorized duties; and,

Any licensed medical professional in the performance of their medical duties.

Possession of Obstruction Devices Prohibited; Placing Objects in the Rights-of-Way, Sidewalks, and Roadways:

It is unlawful for any person, with the intent to obstruct the public’s ability to freely move about on rights-of-way, sidewalks and other areas to which the public has access, to possess or place any tool, object, instrument, or any combination thereof, that is adapted, designed, or intended to be used for obstructing the public’s ability to freely move about on rights-of-way, sidewalks or any other area to which the public has access.

This shall include, but is not limited to, the maneuver commonly referred to as the “Sleeping Dragon,” tripods, bipod, pole, any sections of pipe or containers filled with or wrapped in weighted material such as concrete and/or containing handcuffs, chains, carabiners, padlocks, road stars, or other locking devices.

It is unlawful for any person to inhibit, for any reason, the movement of emergency equipment on streets, rights-of-way or sidewalks.

It is unlawful for any person to place any instrument, tripod, bipod or other pole or object with the intent to obstruct the public’s ability to freely move about on rights-of-way, sidewalks, entrance and exit to private property or any other area to which the public has access.

It is unlawful for any person to attach themselves to another person, building, Vehicle, or fixture with the intent to obstruct the public’s ability to freely move about on rights-of-way, sidewalks, entrances and exits to private property, or any other area to which the public has access.

Government employees in the performance of their official duties shall be exempt from this section.

The "Event Zone," however, excludes secure places accessible to the public, like streets, sidewalks and public grounds.

"Public Access Areas" shall mean any space in the "Event Zone," excluding spaces designated as the "Secure Zone," that is open to access by the general public, including streets, sidewalks and public grounds.

The convention starts July 18 and will host 2,470 people. An estimated 50,000 people are expected to visit Cleveland during the event.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.