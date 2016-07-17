Ohio's Kasich to speak to NAACP gathering ahead of Clinton

By DAN SEWELL

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - If all had gone according to his plan, Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) would debate Hillary Clinton in Ohio this September.

Instead, Kasich will be speaking at the same place as Clinton, but a day earlier.

Kasich was to address the NAACP national convention in Cincinnati Sunday evening. Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Clinton will be there Monday morning.

Donald Trump turned down the NAACP's invitation. The Republican National Convention starts Monday in Cleveland.

Kasich has declined to endorse Trump and won't speak at the GOP convention in his home state. He planned to challenge him in a contested convention until Trump's delegate lead got too big.

Trump and Clinton will be on the same stage Sept. 26 at Wright State University in Dayton for the first presidential debate.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.