Leading Edge with Viviana Hurtado- July 17, 2016

This week on Leading Edge, Viviana Hurtado sits down with Dan Wakeman, President of Maumee’s St. Luke Hospital to discuss the hospital becoming independent from the ProMedica umbrella of medical clinics.

Then, Phyliss Autry, Director of Communications for the Lucas County Housing Authority and Sara Jenkins of the Lead Poisoning Prevention Coalition talk about the severity of lead poisoning in Lucas County households.

Robert Leclair, President and CEO of Fifth Third Bank explains the cornerstone of 22 Century Group, and their plans for developing more areas in downtown Toledo.

Don't miss Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson each Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL 11 and 10:30 p.m. on FOX Toledo.

