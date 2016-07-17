Mother, baby seriously injured in high speed crash

A Toledo mother and her child were rushed to the hospital following a serious crash in west Toledo.

The crash happened along North Holland-Sylvania Road when 24-year-old Courtney Reasor failed to slow down at a curve at Nebraska Avenue.

Reasor lost control, went off the roadway and flipped her vehicle.

Both Reasor and her 2-year-old daughter were thrown from the vehicle with her daughter pinned beneath the car.

Speed is being investigated as a factor. Charges are pending.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.