Mother, baby seriously injured in high speed crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Mother, baby seriously injured in high speed crash

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo mother and her child were rushed to the hospital following a serious crash in west Toledo. 

The crash happened along North Holland-Sylvania Road when 24-year-old Courtney Reasor failed to slow down at a curve at Nebraska Avenue. 

Reasor lost control, went off the roadway and flipped her vehicle.

Both Reasor and her 2-year-old daughter were thrown from the vehicle with her daughter pinned beneath the car. 

Speed is being investigated as a factor. Charges are pending. 
Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly