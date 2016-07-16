Marathon Classic Round 3: Kim alone atop leaderboard, Ko, Lewis in contention

Hyo Joo Kim shot seven under par on Saturday to take her place alone at the top of the leaderboard at the Marathon Classic at Highland Meadows in Sylvania. She is at fifteen under overall.

Alison Lee and world number one Lydia Ko are tied for second place at twelve under overall.

Stacy Lewis, who was born in Toledo, had another solid round, shooting six under, to move within four shots of the leader.

She is tied with Ariya Jutanugarn in a tie for fourth place at eleven under overall.

She is happy with the way she is playing.

“It’s exciting you know, I just haven’t had patience on this golf course in past years and I did a good job of it the last two days, then today just really freed it up with the swing. I don’t know what it was. I didn’t feel great on the range then went on the course and just started striping it and the swing felt as good as it has in a long time,” said Stacy Lewis.

The first tee time on Sunday will be 8:00 a.m. with leaders beginning at 1:50 p.m.

Anyone with a ticket for Saturday's Toledo Air Show, can get free admission to Sunday's round four at the Marathon Classic.

The final round of the tournament will be televised on WTOL 11 with CBS Sports coverage beginning at 4 p.m.

