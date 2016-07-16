Hundreds converge on Imagination Station to play Pokemon Go

Saturday at Imagination station was all about the craze that's sweeping the world.

Hundreds came to play Pokemon Go.

The event was planned at the last minute.

Word went out on social media and Pokemasters responded.

"We have a family account. So we just walk around, catch things, have fun," said Eli McVay.

Normally, you see the Pokemasters outside roaming streets with their cell phones.

But all the action was inside for a change.

"I don't know. It's just fun to catch them. Very satisfying, there's so many of them," said Domonic McVay.

Extreme Scientists at Imagination Station d ropped lures, calling on Pokemasters for help in finding them.

There was added incentive too.

Players received a free laser-cut token when they showed Visitor Services a screen shot of their captured Pokemon.

"Finding a bunch of Drowzees, Jynks, a magikarp. Definitely a good place to come today," said Michael Foster.

Some businesses have banned Pokemon Go players.

Imagination Station welcomes them.

But what does this game have to do with teaching kids a science lesson?

"We like to say if we got it to the dinner table we won. So if you are at Imagination Station and learn something while playing Pokemon Go and it comes up at the dinner table that means we're part of the culture, part of the Toledo lifestyle and we want to be part of that," said Jeff Stevenson of Imagination Station.

And Pokemon Go is proving to be an appetizing game for players of all ages.

