Air Force Thunderbirds fly high at first Toledo Air Show in 12 years

After 12 years, the Toledo Air Show is back.

Thousands of people showed up to experience the excitement on Saturday with more than 50 planes on display both in the air and on the ground.

World class fliers were a part of the performances throughout the day, including Rob Holland.

“I tell people I have the office with the best view in the world and the view is constantly changing. It’s three-dimensional. It's three-dimensional freedom,” said Holland.

The big attraction for the day was the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, a team of 12 officers, eight of whom are pilots.

The pilots get the good view. They fly in formation in F-16s.

The team also has a director of operations and a safety observer who stays on the ground

The team also has an advanced pilot and a narrator who gets to the site the day before a performance to check on logistics before the team's arrival.

The Thunderbirds travel all over the country together doing performances at big events like the Super Bowl and Major League Baseball games.

According to Sara Harper, the Thunderbirds’ public affairs officer, the team is very tight knit.

“We spend 200 days out of the year together. We see each other more than we see our families, so a very good team dynamic. Trust is so important because when the pilots are flying in close formation, there’s a trust there,” said Harper.

The airshow continues on Sunday.

Gates will open at 9 a.m. with the official show starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 4:30 p.m. with gates closing at 5 p.m.

Parking is free and there are shuttle services taking people to and from the show.

For more information on where to park visit the Air Show’s website.

