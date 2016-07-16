Trump introduces running mate pick Pence

(RNN) - Donald Trump officially introduced Indiana Gov. Mike Pence at a press conference on Saturday morning.

He had originally scheduled a press conference for Friday but canceled it because of the terrorist attack in Nice, France.

Pence, 57, has served as Indiana governor since 2013 after more than a decade in the House of Representatives.

While searching for potential vice presidential candidates, Trump had said he wanted someone with experience at the federal level who knew the interworking of Washington. The final candidates were believed to be Pence and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich.

Pence came under fire in 2015 for signing Indiana's Religious Freedom Restoration Act. The law was panned for allowing discrimination against LGBT people based on religious grounds.

After protests and several companies announcing plans to withdraw from Indiana, Pence signed new legislation revising the law and outlawing discrimination a week after the original law was signed.

Copyright 2016 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.