Motorcyclist in serious condition after crash in Fulton Co

The Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious motorcycle crash.

It happened Friday evening on County road 19 near Road K in Fulton County.

Police say William Cannon, 45, of Toledo was traveling south on County Road 19 when he lost control of his Harley Davidson.

Cannon veered off the east side of the roadway, hitting a guardrail and being thrown from the motorcycle.

He was not wearing a helmet.

Cannon was taken by Life Flight to St. Vincent’s Hospital where he remains in serious condition.

