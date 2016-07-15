Accident claims life of Milton Center woman, husband flown to hospital

An accident in Wood County took the life of a 71-year-old woman from Milton Center and sent her husband to the hospital on Friday evening.

According to the Wood County Sheriff the woman and her husband were traveling west on Sand Ridge Rd. just after 8 p.m. when their car collided with a car traveling south on Rangeline Road.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The husband was taken to St. Vincent’s in Toledo by Lifelight.

The accident remains under investigation.

