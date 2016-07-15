Bowling Green singer to perform National Anthem at RNC

Abby Paskvan is no stranger to singing in front of large crowds. She will be singing the National Anthem at the RNC in Cleveland this year. (Source: WTOL)

A Bowling Green singer will make an appearance at next week's Republican National Convention.

Abby Paskvan, 20, has been singing for years to crowds of all sizes and will perform the National Anthem next week in Cleveland.

Paskvan has recorded five CDs and is a marketing student at BGSU. She says singing is her favorite thing to do having performed for the Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians, Mud Hens and at the university and tractor pull in Bowling Green.

This year, she will add the Republican National Convention in Cleveland to her resume.

"I was at the hospital waiting for my niece to be born when I got the phone call," she said. "And I was just kind of like, 'who is this, what are you guys doin?' And he said, 'Do you want to sing for the Republican National Convention?' and I said 'Oh my gosh, yes! I would love to. That sounds awesome.'"

Paskvan believes her past appearances may have landed her the spot. Singing in front of larger crowds is not a problem for her.

"I love singing that song. It's my favorite song to sing out of all the songs that I sing. It takes a lot of power," she said.

Even with all that experience, she still gets a little anxious.

"It's something new and I like to be put out of my comfort zone. And so to be there and see it all in person and to see everybody working behind the scenes is one of my favorite things. So I'm not nervous, just anxious and ready to go sing," she said.

Paskvan will have one more lesson and a rehearsal before she performs at the RNC on Wednesday night at 7:45 p.m.

