Toledo-born Stacy Lewis enters the top ten at the Marathon Classic

Stacy Lewis cracked the top 10 Friday by shooting a 67 in the second round of the Marathon Classic at Highland Meadows in Sylvania.

Lewis, who was born in Toledo, is one five women tied for eighth place at five under par (-5) going into the weekend.

“I feel like I played a really solid round,” Lewis said. “I feel like the game’s where it needs to be.”

Lewis began her round this morning on the tenth tee.

She saved par on the first three holes before scoring a birdie on Hole 13.

Lewis saved par for the rest of the back nine, going into the turn at three under par (-3).

After saving par on the first hole, Lewis picked up a birdie on Hole 2.

After parring Hole 3, Lewis stumbled to bogey on Hole 4.

Lewis would pick up two more birdies on Holes 5 and 7 to finish at three under par (-3) for the second round.

Lewis said despite a strong round, she could have improved on her putting.

“I feel like I had four putts today that I thought I made, especially early on,” said Lewis.

However, Lewis says she is still confident she will be in contention for the lead this weekend.

“If I can just get a few more putts to fall, we’ll be there,” Lewis said. “Like I said [Thursday], no one is running away.”

Lewis is slated to tee off her third round at 1:10 P.M. on Saturday with Azahara Munoz.

