Safety at the Toledo Air Show, list of entry restrictions

Lt. Luettke says security at the air show is a team effort between police and firefighters. (Source: WTOL)

It's been more than a decade, but the Toledo Air Show is back to stun audiences this weekend.

With thousands of people expected to attend, several law enforcement agencies are teaming up to keep people safe.

While your eyes are on the planes soaring high in the sky, law enforcement officers like Lt. Matt Luettke, with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office, will be staying low to the ground looking out for you.

"This is months of planning; the safety committee's been working on not only fire safety plans, but security plans, all the way down to parking plans, and everybody's been geared toward making this as safe as we possibly can," said Lt. Luettke.

Lt. Luettke says safety is a team effort, with officers and firefighters from various agencies working together.

"We've contingency-ed for all manner of threats, from very, very small, all the way up to very serious threats," said Lt. Luettke.

Safety is the number one priority while you're enjoying the air show, so if something has you concerned, call 911 - they have dispatchers right at the airport, ready to send out crews immediately.

"Every little bit of help that we can get from the community is a bonus, you know, people are vigilant, people should be vigilant," said Lt. Luettke. "You're not only helping yourself, you're helping your community. So if you can see something and just make that call."

There is a list of items that will automatically get you into trouble at the air show.

Things like weapons, fireworks, pets, and e-cigarettes are not allowed.

Lt. Luettke says all bags will be checked at the entrance and there will be random extra screenings.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.









