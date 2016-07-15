Lydia Ko, number 1 female golfer, takes share of the lead at the Marathon Classic

The world’s number one ranked female golfer, Lydia Ko, captured a share of the lead at eight under par (-8) Thursday morning in round two of the Marathon Classic at Highland Meadows in Sylvania.

Ko finished round one at three under par (-3), just three strokes outside the lead.

She began her round just before 8:30 in the morning on the tenth tee.

Ko opened up the round with a birdie on Hole 10. However, she followed it up with a bogey on the eleventh.

After saving par on the ensuing two holes, Ko birdied Hole 14. She then scored another birdie on Hole 17, going into the turn at five under par (-5).

Ko opened up the second half of the course with a birdie on Hole 1. Then followed up with two more birdies on Holes 3 and 7.

Ko shot a 66 on the morning, tying her for the second best round of the day. She finished with six birdies and only one bogey.

Despite taking a share of the lead, Ko says she could have performed better.

“I hit a few that were so close to going in, but didn’t drop. I felt like I did leave a few out there,” Ko said. “In this wind and these conditions, I feel like my score is a pretty solid one.’

Ko will tee off with co-leader Hyo Joo Kim at around 1:50 P.M. Saturday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.