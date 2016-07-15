Third Street Cigar makes donation to DART

The Lucas County Sheriff's office received a generous donation from a cigar shop in Waterville.

Third Street Cigar gave over $2,500 to the Drug Abuse Response Team on Friday.

Part of the proceeds were made through Waterville's "Rock the Block" festival.

Sheriff John Tharp says he is grateful for the donation that they will use it to continue battling the county's growing heroin epidemic.

