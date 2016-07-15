Ko, Kim tied at the end of round 2 at the Marathon Classic

And the end of Friday’s second round of the LPGA Marathon Classic at Highland Meadows in Sylvania, two ladies sit at the top of the leader board heading toward the weekend.

Lydia Ko, the number one female golfer in the world, joined round one’s co-leader Hyo Joo Kim at eight under par (-8) going into the weekend.

Ko shot an impressive 66 on the day, tied for the second best score of the round.

She began her round just before 8:30 A.M. on the tenth hole.

Ko birdied the tenth, but stumbled to a bogey on the eleventh. It would be the only bogey of the day for Ko.

After saving par on the next two holes, Ko scored birdies on Holes 14 and 17.

After making the turn to the front nine, Ko scored three more birdies on Holes 1, 3 and 7 putting her at five under par (-5) for the day.

“I feel like I did leave a few out there,” Ko said, “but in this wind and these conditions, my score is a pretty solid one.”

Hyo Joo Kim followed Thursday’s performance with another solid performance Friday morning.

Her group teed off on the first tee just after 8:30 A.M.

After saving par to open the round, Kim scored a birdie on the second hole. She hit another birdie on Hole 5 to put her at seven under par (-7) going into the turn.

Like Lydia Ko, Kim birdied the tenth then bogeyed the eleventh.

Kim scored another birdie on Hole 17 to to tie her with Ko for the lead.

Two ladies are tied for third place at seven under par (-7), including American Allison Lee.

Lee teed off bright and early before 8:00 A.M. on the tenth hole.

She saved par for the first three holes, then hit her only bogey of the morning on Hole 13.

She caught fire beginning with Holes 16 and 17, where she scored consecutive birdies.

After Lee made the turn to the front nine, she hit another birdie on the third hole.

Lee closed out her round with three consecutive birdies on Holes 7 through 9 to put her one shot outside of the lead.

“I struggled fairly a lot for the past four months,” Lee said. “It feel great to be under par again and be in contention going into the weekend.”

Brooke Henderson, the number two female golfer in the world, struggled in her second round.

Henderson, who started the day at three under par (-3), teed off just before 1:30 P.M. on the first tee.

She saved par on the first eight holes. But on the ninth hole, a par four, Henderson shot a double bogey and fell back to one under par (-1).

She stumbled again on Hole 11 for another bogey.

Henderson recovered on the next two holes, scoring back-to-back birdies.

She saved par for the rest of the round, giving her a second round score of two under par (-2).

Henderson is one seven competitors tied for 23rd.

Toledo-born Stacy Lewis was improved her round one score of 67 by shooting a 66 in round two.

She teed off just after 8:00 A.M. on the tenth hole.

Lewis birdied Hole 13, and saved par for the rest of the back nine.

On the front nine, Henderson scored a birdie on the second hole.

On Hole 4, she hit for her only bogey of the morning. Lewis responded with a birdie on the following hole, plus another birdie on Hole 7.

She finished her round five under par (-5), tying her for eighth place.

“My game is where it needs to be. If I can just get a few more putts to fall, we’ll be there,” Henderson said. “Like I said yesterday, nobody is running away.”

Play is set to resume at 8:00 A.M. Saturday. Leaders Lydia Ko and Hyo Joo Kim will tee off at around 1:50 P.M.

The WTOL 11 sports team will continue to have full coverage from the Highland Meadows all weekend, wrapping up with the final round of the Marathon Classic live at 4 P.M. on Sunday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.