Toledo Air Show has variety of entertainment in store

After 12 years, the Toledo Air Show is finally back with a variety of entertainment for their Toledo audience.

On Friday, we got a preview of what the show has in store during a practice run.

Herb Gillen, a spokesperson for the Air Show, listed some of the attractions people can look forward to on Saturday.

“You’ve got the United States Air Force Thunderbirds that are kind of the marquis attraction. They’ll be flying their six F-16s. But, we’ve got a really, a heavy military presence here," he said.

In addition to the aircrafts performing feats in the sky, people will also be parachuting from sky to land.

Spectators will be able to get up close and personal with some of the most advanced flying machines in the world.

“And we’ve got a lot of static displays, it’s not just in the air – it’s on the ground. We’ve got the F-22 Raptor – the most advanced aircraft in the world. We’ve got the F-35 Lightning II which is the latest, greatest.”

Doors open at 9 a.m. Saturday for the kind of show that Toledo hasn’t experienced in a long time.

