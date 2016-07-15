Student volunteers helping improve lives of Toledoans in need

Hundreds of high school and college students from across the city are working hard to improve the lives of people in the community.

They are doing it by volunteering their time to do house work for those in need as part of the Toledo YES program.

The Toledo YES program is a non-profit organization that was formerly associated with the Diocese of Toledo.

Over a three-day span, 160 high school and college students will perform more than 3,000 volunteer hours to help Toledo-area households and non-profits.

Throughout the project, students will perform a variety of duties, including painting, cleaning, and yard work.

In addition, students have a chance to build relationships and friendships while striving to help others.

"We want to put our faith in action, so we take kids and show them that there is need here right in our community and you don't need to go outside of Toledo to find people that need help,” said Nicole Susdorf, with the Toledo YES project.

Students are excited about the opportunity to serve.

"We also get to serve and help people out in need and we get to give back to my community,” said Olivia Hicks, a student at St. Ursula Academy.

The project ends on Saturday, July 16, when it will end with a meal with homeowners and a Catholic mass.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.