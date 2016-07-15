Meteorologist Ryan Wichman flies with the 180th Fighter Wing

The 180th Fighter Wing took WTOL Meteorologist Ryan Wichman for a ride that included barrel rolls, loops, strafing runs and more. (Source: WTOL)

WTOL Meteorologist Ryan Wichman geared up for a ride in the skies with the 180th Fighter Wing. (Source: WTOL)

Most of the time I'm forecasting the skies, but today I took a ride in the skies.

Before takeoff, there was a lot to cover:

Aside from the equipment I wore, crews with the 180th Fighter Wing prepared me for an emergency situation - anything from a lack of oxygen to instructions on how to eject from the F-16.

Voodoo was the name of my pilot; Our call sign was Buckeye Seven-One.

Let's just say, it was a bit faster and more intense than your normal commercial flight.

Barrel rolls, loops, strafing runs… we did them all in a flight just over one-hour long.

And for everyone asking, no, there was no need for that doggie bag packed in my suit.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.